Large-scale police operation in the Dannenröder forest

Homberg / Ohm (dpa) – In the forest of Dannenröder in Hesse, many police officers are busy cleaning the barricades. These are intended to prevent the clearing work planned for the continued construction of Highway 49.

A larger police presence also visited one of the forest squatter camps on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the situation there remained initially calm. In the morning, however, officers in the forest were occasionally bombarded with stones and pyrotechnics, as central Hessian police reported via Twitter. No one was injured, a police spokesperson said. Parts of the forest have been occupied by environmental and climate protectors for over a year.

Officers cleared larger obstacles such as tree trunks and branches stacked with wire from the paths and camp objects. The activists remained in treehouses at high altitude and on the platforms of the camp, which became increasingly crowded by midday. There were repeated calls like “Danni stay!” listen. The activists also erected several tripods – three-legged frames made of poles or logs – to block a nearby path. Several hundred officials from all over Germany are on duty.

It is expected that the forest will be cleared so that tree felling can begin soon. When exactly is still not clear.

The motorway is supposed to connect more directly the north and the center of Hesse. A total of around 85 hectares of forest will be replaced by the new section of the route. Almost the entire planned area of ​​49 hectares has already been cleared in Herrenwald, according to project company Deges. In the forest of Maulbach, it was 3.5 hectares. In the Dannenröder forest – which is seen as a kind of symbol of the protests against the A49 – 27 hectares must be felled.