Correios launches an accreditation notice for SP and RJ lockers

After inaugurating its first Smart Locker in the Federal District, the Post this week announced an announcement for the accreditation of cabinet supply companies. According to the state-owned company, these companies are to operate in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

All businesses that meet the conditions set out in the notice will be accredited, with envelopes sourced from cabinets of selected vendors bearing the Correios brand, activated at the convenience of the business and interconnected to the automated system.

The Correios emphasize that their bet on the locker system aims to bring more agility and facilitate the delivery of orders. In fact, the cabinets allow packages to be withdrawn at extended times and in easily accessible places.

The state-owned company also confirmed that the inauguration of its first locker in Rio de Janeiro is expected to take place later this month, and that in 2021 the format is expected to expand to all of Brazil.

The terminals bring more convenience and flexibility to the population, especially for those who cannot receive their orders during the day, or who live in a restricted delivery area, for example. The solution is completely free for the citizen, at no additional cost for customers to use the locker.

Businesses wishing to obtain accreditation must access the electronic postal system, submit an application and other documents required in the notice. The public company also confirms that the contract lasts 24 months, and all the information can be consulted on the official website of the Post.