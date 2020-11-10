Global Point of Care Testing Market Industry Growth and Business Strategy 2020||Showing Strong Growth By Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Point of Care Testing market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist businesses in increasing their return on investment (ROI). The report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. This market research report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. Point of Care Testing market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of ABC industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others. Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market Growing Geriatric Population

Advancement In Technology

Decentralized Laboratory Testing

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Laboratory Staff Shortages Market Restraints High cost for point of care testing devices Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms

