Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2027 Forecast Report||Leading Players -EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc., Samarit Medical AG, Haines Medical Australia

Patient lateral transfer market is expected to account to USD 467.44 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High concerns amongst the care givers and healthcare organizations to avoid the various injuries involved in manual patient handling, this trend is expected to be one of the major factors behind the expansion of market capitalization.

Download Sample Copy of Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

. Key players in the market include Stryker, Getinge AB, HoverTech International, Sizewise, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Air-Matt Inc., Samarit Medical AG, Haines Medical Australia, BLUE CHIP MEDICAL, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Wy’East Medical, GBUK Group Ltd., AliMed, Inc., Handicare AB, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Points to pounder

Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands Key parameters which are driving the market Key trends of the market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Patient Lateral Transfer Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Patient Lateral Transfer market

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

By Product

(Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, Sliding Sheets, Accessories),

End User

(Healthcare Service Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Medical Device Companies, Research & Consulting Firms, Vendors/Service Providers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access Complete Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

North America will be expected to hold the largest share for patient lateral transfer market, while Asia-Pacific will be growing with the highest CAGR amid focus of governments and authorities on implementing regulations for safer patient handling and patient transfer to reduce the prevalence of injuries caused in lateral transfers.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Inquire Regarding This Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Increasing advantages of lateral transfer devices

Increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling

Increasing preference to home healthcare services.

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment