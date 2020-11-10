Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2027 Forecast Report||GX Sciences, Interleukin Genetics, NutraGene, Metagenics, Pathway Genomics, Salugen, Genelex, Gene Box

Global nutrigenomics testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,084.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.37% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the nutrigenomics testing market report are Holistic Heal, GeneLink, Cura Integrative Medicine, Nutrigenomix, GX Sciences, Interleukin Genetics, NutraGene, Metagenics, Pathway Genomics, Salugen, Genelex, Gene Box, Xcode Life and Sanger Genomics among other domestic and global players.

Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Nutrigenomics testing market is segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, nutrigenomics testing market is segmented into obesity, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, others.

On the basis of distribution channel nutrigenomics testing market has also been segmented into hospitals & clinics, online platform, others.

The concept of Nutrigenomics is a blend of two terms nourishment (nutrition) and genome. Nourishment relates to the nutritional diet insufficiencies your physique demands to persist healthfully and genome regards to the peculiar biogenetic composition of an individual. Nutrigenomics studies the correlation linking genome and nourishment and supports us know the response of our anatomy to particular diets, beverages, and supplements.

