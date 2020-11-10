Nokia 8000 4G appears in new renderings that give body details after leaks

Update (11/10/2020) – JS

The Nokia 8000 4G phone was released in a leak yesterday which gave several details on the specs, allowing the public to get an idea of ​​what to expect from the multifunction phone.

And today, there have been renderings that show details of the body of the device, showing the format implemented by the company, as well as the color options.

As already shown in the promotional image, HMD Global will leave the navigation and link buttons flat, something similar to what has already been applied in other models of the brand.

There are no access buttons on the sides, which may indicate the lack of a player for mp3 music. Regarding colors, the device will be sold in black and white.

Original text (9/11/2020)

Nokia is very famous for launching iconic devices, last week we already announced that two of them could return in revamped versions: the Nokia 8000 and the 6300. Now more information is coming thanks to a source which revealed the specifications of the Nokia 8000 4G which should be published soon.

The website responsible for the information is WinFuture, which received a promotional image from an internal source where the specifications of the cell phone were found.

As you can see above, Nokia mentions that the 8000 4G has a premium design with glass-like material and a keyboard with 3D curved edges, which should be great ergonomics when holding the phone.

The screen measures 2.8 inches on LCD with a QVGA resolution of 320×240 pixels and speaking of numbers, the processor is a Snapdragon 210 with 4 cores and 512MB of RAM, more than enough to run KaiOS, which is the operating system. operation of this type of device.

The internal memory is 4 GB with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD up to 128 GB. On the back there is a single 2 megapixel camera. The specifications are complemented by a quad band 4G connection with support for two nanchips, WiFi and Bluetooth.

The battery is 1,500mAh and can be recharged via MicroUSB. The total weight of the cell phone is 110 grams. Unfortunately, there is still no information about the Nokia 6300 4G.

