Quantum nature of water-hydrogen collisions revealed

In the heart of the interstellar medium, water and hydrogen molecules regularly enter so-called “inelastic” collisions at very low temperatures. To understand them better, researchers at the Aimé Cotton Laboratory, Institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such institute.) For Planetology (Planetology is the science of studying planets. The discipline covers many areas of science; its field of research extends from grains …) and Astrophysics (astrophysics) (from the Greek astro = star and physics = physics) is an interdisciplinary one Branch of astronomy mainly concerned with physics and the study of the properties of …) Grenoble and the Institute of Molecular Sciences have studied theoretically and observed experimental collisions under conditions close to those of these environments. These results, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, highlight the quantum nature of these collisions and validate the theoretical methods used to model interstellar media.

The interstellar medium (In astronomy, the interstellar medium is the dilute gas that exists in a galaxy between stars and their nearby environment. This gas is usually extremely thin with typical densities between 10 and 100 particles per …) is characterized by very low densities and very low temperatures for which the laws of thermodynamics (We can define thermodynamics in two simple ways: the science of heat and heating machines or the science of large systems in equilibrium. First …) Classical would think us let that not much happen, matter (matter is the substance of which every body is made, which has a tangible reality. Its three most common states are the solid, liquid, gaseous state. Matter takes up space …) in theirs Energy state heat, read to generate minimal movement. However, this environment is the theater of a complex chemistry (chemistry is a natural science divided into various disciplines such as physics and biology, with which it shares common or narrow areas of study.) And very rich in the origins of the formation of stars and planets and what questions Number (The concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”.) By scholars. Quantum theory predicts inelastic collisions between atoms for these media (an atom (from the Greek ατομος, atomos, “that cannot be divided”) is the smallest part of a simple body that can chemically combine …) and molecules, which are accompanied by changes in energy states. More precisely, the phenomenon of resonances manifests itself in a sharp increase in the probabilities of excitation, the energy of the collision (A collision is a direct impact between two objects. Such an impact transfers part of the energy and momentum from one of the bodies to the second.) One be communicated to the partner. Much theoretical work tries to model and predict these phenomena. However, the comparison with the experiment remains very complicated, since they only occur at very low collision energy, which corresponds to temperatures in the order of a few Kelvin (The Kelvin (symbol K, name of Lord Kelvin) is 1 SI unit of thermodynamic temperature (conventional are Unit names are common names and are written in lower case …).

Researchers at the CNRS (The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) And the universities of Bordeaux, Paris-Saclay and Grenoble have nevertheless managed to observe such resonances in the case of inelastic Collisions between molecular hydrogen (H2) and heavy water (heavy water is deuterium oxide (formula: D2O or 2H2O). Chemically it is identical to normal water (H2O), but the hydrogen atoms including …), water whose hydrogen atoms are replaced by deuterium ( D2O) have been replaced. To do this, they used molecular beams in which all molecules move at the same speed (we can differentiate 🙂 and move in the same direction without interacting with each other. By playing on the angle (In geometry, the general term angle appears in several related concepts.) The way these rays from D2O and H2 intersect allows researchers to directly modulate relative speed (the term relative speed is often used to express the difference in the speed of two cell phones or the change in the distance between two cell phones over time. It is also used for …) molecules and thus for the energy with which they collide. For very small angles this energy approaches the collision energy encountered in the interstellar medium, and the expected resonances could be observed. The perfect correspondence between these experimental determinations and the theoretical calculations obtained by dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to determine or qualify what is relative to motion. It can be used as 🙂 quantum to which Validate models. These results, published in Physical Review Letters, pave the way for observation (observation is the action of attentive monitoring of phenomena without the desire to modify them with appropriate means of investigation and investigation. The joy of …) quantum phenomena in more complex ones polyatomic systems and the more precise theoretical modeling of interstellar media.

A. Bergeat, SB Morales, C. Naulin, L. Wiesenfeld and A. Faure, Investigation of low-energy resonances in inelastic water-hydrogen collisions, Phys. Rev. letters. 125 (2020) 143402.

DOI: doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.125.143402

