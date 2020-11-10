Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities By 2025 Revenue $6,729.00 Million

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market size was valued at $3,727.34 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,729.00 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Collagens are building blocks of a living body, and they comprise nearly 30% of the proteins in the human body. Collagens are the key structural protein that ensures the cohesion, elasticity, and regeneration of all our connective tissues, such as skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bones.

Collagens are composed of large triple helix chains of amino acids, and these large triple helix chains are not soluble. Some of the applications include collagen casings, medical materials, sponges for burns, and others. When collagens are partially hydrolyzed, gelatins are formed. In this process, collagen triple helices are broken down into individual strands. This molecular structure is soluble in hot water and jellifies when cooled.

Further, hydrolysis of these gelatins leads to the formation of peptides. In this process, the individual strands of protein are broken down into small peptides of amino acids. These peptides are even soluble in cold water, easily digestible, and ready to be absorbed by the human body.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market growth is attributed to rise in awareness of consumers towards the health benefits associated with it coupled with rise in disposable income, alteration of lifestyle, and high adaptation of a healthy diet. Moreover, development of the food & beverage industry further augments the growth of the market. However, stringent food regulations, social and religious food norms, and enhanced awareness towards animal conservation is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The bovine segment by source is estimated as the largest segment, comprising more than two-fifths of the global collagen peptide and gelatin industry, in terms of volume. However, the marine collagen segment is regarded as the premium quality collagens. In addition, they are accepted among the Hindu and the Muslim consumers.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The gelatin segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The food & beverage segment by application contributes to more than half of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to be the fastest-developing segment, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, from 2018 to 2025.

The bovine collagen peptide and gelatin market contributed more than one-third of the global market by source and is expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.6% in terms of value.

The marine segment by source is the most premium segment and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market, and it is estimated to hold more than one-third of the global market in terms of volume and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: Collagen Solutions, Plc, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, LAPI GROUP SpA., Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., and Weishardt Group.

