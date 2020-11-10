🔎 Gennevilliers Viaduct: definition and explanations

The Gennevilliers Viaduct

The Gennevilliers Viaduct is a road viaduct located in Hauts-de-Seine and Val-d’Oise, France that allows the A15 motorway to cross the Seine between the municipalities of Argenteuil and Gennevilliers. It marks the connection of this motorway (a motorway is a road that is reserved for the traffic of faster motorized vehicles (cars, motorcycles, heavy commercial vehicles) and the route of which allows optimal safety …) with the A86.

It is an important structure as it crosses the Seine and the eastern entrance channel of the port of Gennevilliers immediately to the south (the south is a cardinal point compared to the north). Of the river (In French hydrography, a river is a run of water that flows into the sea or the ocean – or exceptionally in a desert like the Okavango. It is different from a river that flows into a …), as well as from everyone else the influence of the harbor along Dock No. 5, which he overlooks. It is connected to the south by a traffic junction with the A86 motorway, which marks the end of the A15 motorway and the start of the road. (The word “route” is derived from the Latin (via) rupta, literally “broken way”, c ‘that means, dug into the rock to open the …) national 315. This traffic junction is also connected to the department road D 911 (Allee Marcel Paul). To the north (The north is a cardinal point opposite the south.) After crossing the Great Belt Line (The Great Belt Line of Paris, known as the Great Belt, is a railway line that forms a loop around Paris at a about fifteen Kilometers from the ring road (the construction was …) it leads to a traffic junction with the national road 311.

It is a double concrete construction (concrete is a composite building material made of natural aggregates (sand, gravel) or artificial aggregates (light aggregates) …) with a length (the length of an object is the distance between its two most distant ends. If the object is thread-like or in …) a total of 1622 m (bridge over the Seine: 655 m + viaduct (a viaduct is a road or rail structure) that crosses a valley, a river, an arm of the sea or another obstacle and a Height or …) of the dock has: 967 m) and a height (the height has several meanings depending on the area visited) of 49.50 meters. The first viaduct was put into operation in 1976. A second parallel and almost similar viaduct was built in 1991. It doubles the capacity of the A 15 motorway with two four-lane lanes (road traffic (Anglicism: road traffic) is the movement of motor vehicles on a road).

Companies that carried out the construction:

1. Viaduct (1976): Campenon Bernard (bridge over the Seine) and Spie (viaduct of the Darse); Doubling (1991): Spie Batignolles (bridge over the Seine) and GTM / Fougerolle (Darse viaduct).

Construction:

Bridge (A bridge is a construction that makes it possible to cross a depression or an obstacle (watercourse, communication path, valley, etc.) while crossing this separation. The crossing …) on the Seine: Voussoirs of successive outriggers Cast on the spot; Dock viaduct: construction of the spans by concreting on a self-starting arch (1976) / prefabrication and pushing (pushing is a special means of transport on the river: a special boat, the “pushing”, pushes barges without a pilot or motor , sliding developed mainly in the United States. It …) (1991).

Features of the bridge over the Seine:

Decks: double cross-section beams, span 172 m (1st bridge, 1976); Monobox beam, span 169 m (doubling, 1991), foundations: piles with a diameter (In a circle or a sphere, the diameter is a line segment that runs through the center and bounded by the points of the circle or the sphere Diameter is also the length of this segment. For …) from 2 m, with a depth of 45 m, to number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) 8 to 9 per pile.

A residential building was located under the viaduct on the Argenteuil side. He was finally shaved in the late 2000s.

Bridges over the Seine Pont de Normandie (The Pont de Normandie is a cable-stayed bridge over the Seine estuary and connects the right bank of Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) (A29 / RN 1029) in the north with Honfleur (Calvados). Left bank to South (A29). Its total length is 2,143.21 …) · Tancarville Bridge (The Tancarville Bridge is a suspension bridge that crosses the Seine between Tancarville (Seine-Maritime) and the Marais-Vernier (Eure) in France. ) Pont de Brotonne Pont Gustave-Flaubert (The Pont Gustave-Flaubert is a road lift bridge over the Seine near Rouen (Seine-Maritime) in the western part of the city, downstream from the first bridge (Guillaume-le-Conquérant bridge), which marks the boundary of the part of the river that is used for …) · Guillaume-le-Conquérant Bridge · Jeanne d’Arc Bridge · Boieldieu Bridge · Pierre-Corneille Bridge · Eauplet Viaduct · Tourville-la-Rivière -Bridge · Oissel Bridge · Oissel Viaduct · Orival Viaduct · Guynemer Bridge · Jean-Jaurès-Brü cke · Criquebeuf Viaduct · Pont de l’Arche Bridge (An arch is a natural or constructed element that takes on a geometric shape similar to the arch. The element delimits a space under which it is possible to pass at least air or water and at most trains or …) Pont du Manoir (A mansion (Latin: manerium) is the residence or residence (in Latin: to stay, stay) of a nobleman, his seigneurial dwelling. The building is sometimes also referred to by …) · Pedestrian bridge of the lock of Amfreville · Pont de Saint-Pierre- du-Vauvray · Pedestrian bridge Muids-Bernières · Suspension bridge (A suspension bridge denotes a metal structure, whose deck is attached to several cables with vertical hanging rods …) des Andelys · Pont de Gaillon · Port-Mort Dam-Lock footbridge Old Vernon bridge Clemenceau bridge Bonnières bridge Bridge between the islands (An island is one of water surrounding area, regardless of whether this water is water, lake or sea. Its Latin etymology, insula, gave the adjective …) to Ladies and Alms Island · Pont d e Mantes Old Bridge of e Limay Limay Road Viaduct Limay Railway Bridge Rangiport Bridge Vaux Island Bridge Rhine Bridge (The Rhine (Rhine in German, Rijn in Dutch, Rhenus in Latin, Rein in Romansh) is a river in Europe , 1,230 kilometers long and draining a)) and Danube · Pont aux Perches · Pont Saint-Côme · Triel suspension bridge · Triel-sur-Seine bridge · Villennes bridge · Inselbrücke Migneaux Old Poissy Bridge (The old Poissy Bridge, also known as the old Poissy Bridge, is an arched masonry bridge that once crossed the Seine for four hundred meters from Poissy …) Poissy Bridge · Conflans Bridge · Saint Nicolas Footbridge · Maisons-Laffitte Bridge · Maisons-Laffitte – Pedestrian Bridge Sartrouville Railway Bridge Maisons Laffitte Bridge and Ile de la Commune Mesnil le Roi Bridge Montesson Motorway Viaduct Pecq Railway Viaduct Pecq Bridge Loge Island Bridge Loge Island Footbridge P. ont you Maré chal-De-Latte-de-Tassigny · Chatou Railway Bridge · Chatou Bridge · Carrières-sur-Seine Viaduct · Carrières-sur-Seine Railway Bridge · Bezons Railway Bridge · Bezons Bridge · Aqueduct Bridge de Colombes Pont d’Argenteuil Argenteuil Railway Bridge Gennevilliers Viaduct Viaduct is a road viaduct in the Hauts-de-Seine and Val-d’Oise in France that joins the ‘A15 motorway for crossing the Seine between the municipalities of Argenteuil and …)