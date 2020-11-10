Netflix is ​​testing an old-fashioned TV channel (so you don’t have to choose what to watch)

This new functionality is already tested in France. The point is to save you time choosing what you want to see.

I don’t know what to see? No problem.

Who has of course Netflix has already encountered this problem: the options are so many that sometimes you don’t know what you want to see. A long navigation on the platform then begins. But when you finally have the choice of what to see next, sometimes it is too late to start.

It is a curious irony of the times. One of Netflix’s strengths is precisely that you can see what you want, when you want. But the platform is testing a new feature: the ability to view the platform as if it were a traditional channel, with a predefined programming schedule.

This new option is called Netflix Direct and is currently being tested exclusively with French subscribers. The idea is to offer a fixed 24-hour schedule, similar to any other cable channel. The program includes films and series that are part of the normal catalog of the streaming platform, with access to be done through the browser.

In a statement released by “The Verge”, Netflix sets the tone for this new option, which in practice is an old option. “Maybe you’re not in the mood to decide, or you’re still new here and you can feel the terrain, or you just want to be surprised by something new and different.” If this is the case, the Direct option can be useful. The tests to be carried out in France will then make it possible to see whether the option will also be tested in other countries, such as Portugal.