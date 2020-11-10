Galaxy Watch 3 is updated with improvements in blood oxygen measurement

The update number is R840XXU1BTK1 and the changelog also mentions another improvement. Now, Galaxy Watch 3 owners will be able to hear voice guidance when measuring their heart rate or exercising.

For the feature to work, the user needs to be connected to headphones such as Galaxy Buds Live, for example. Finally, the South Korean manufacturer fixed traditional bugs and implemented stability improvements.

For now, the update is released slowly and gradually. Thus, Brazilian users may take a little longer to receive news from the Galaxy Watch 3.