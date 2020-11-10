📰 A nanoporous ceramic to save platinum for hydrogen production

Among its many properties, platinum is in great demand for its catalytic power. However, this metal has a high cost and its use leaves a significant ecological footprint. In order to use it in smaller quantities or even to replace it, researchers from IRCER (CNRS / University of Limoges), IEM (CNRS / ENSCM / University of Montpellier) as well as from Brazil, Japan, the USA, Turkey and India have developed ceramics ( first “art of fire”) (before metallurgy and glasswork). Ceramic refers to all objects made in the earth that have undergone a physical-chemical transformation …) ultraporous, which allows an extremely fine layer of platinum (platinum is a chemical element with the symbol Pt and atomic number 78) to act as a catalyst to meet (in chemistry a catalyst is a substance that increases the speed of a chemical reaction, takes part in the reaction, but is not one of the products, …) in a fuel cell (a fuel cell is a cell in which oil is produced ‘Electricity is generated by oxidation at an electrode of a reducing fuel (for example the hydrogen …). Published in the journal Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, this work could be expanded to reduce the use of platinum in other areas (use is the use of something).

A stable and efficient nanocomposite based on TiN / Si3N4 as a catalyst for a booster (The name of the booster (or booster propellant) is given to the rocket motor that is attached to American space shuttles.[1]

By generalization, the term …) can be the production of hydrogen (hydrogen is a chemical element with the symbol H and atomic number 1) from hydrides. © Samuel Bernard



Dihydrogen (dihydrogen is the molecular form of the element hydrogen, which is in a gaseous state under normal pressure and temperature conditions …) is an energy carrier (anything that can transport). Energy can be regarded as an energy vector of interest due to its density. (The density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body as a reference. Reference is …) of high energy (In common sense, energy denotes everything that enables work to be done, heat, light to be generated To generate movement.) High. It can be made from a variety of sources using reactions with catalysts. Platinum is an essential element in most cases, but this metal (a metal is a chemical element that can lose electrons to form cations and form metallic bonds, as well as ionic bonds in the case of alkali metals …) is rare and at Jewelry and medical implants are in great demand. Considerable efforts are therefore made to find solutions that limit or optimize its use.

Scientists of the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute of Theoretical Physics is such …) of research (Scientific research) refers to first and foremost on all measures to generate and develop knowledge …) about ceramics (IRCER, CNRS / University of Limoges) and the European Institute for Membranes (IEM, CNRS / ENSCM / University of Montpellier) and the university (a university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and its transmission (studies …) of Santa Catarina (Brazil)), Nagoya Institute of Technology (Nagoya (????; -shi) is the fourth largest and third largest city in Japan, located on the Pacific coast in the central region of Chubu …) (Japan), the National Institute of Nor Mes et des Technologies (USA), the Technical University of Na hen Ostens (Turkey) and the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (India) have therefore developed ultraporous ceramics with a specific structure and composition. enable the use of very small amounts of highly dispersed and accessible platinum nanoparticles. This robust system also has the advantage that it is reusable.

The ceramic in question, which is made by a so-called “precursor route” technique, consists of titanium (titanium is a metallic chemical element with the symbol Ti and atomic number 22), nitrogen (nitrogen is a) chemical element of the pnictogen family, symbol N and atomic number 7. In everyday language, nitrogen denotes diatomic gas …) and silicon (silicon is a chemical element of the family of crystal logs, from the symbol Si and atomic number 14.). When a thin layer of platinum is deposited on its surface (a surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes edge …), the metal is dispersed in the pores of the object material (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to manufacture objects. It is therefore a material …) and thus ends with a multiplied effective area. The effect is then maximized thanks to the ceramic support, which further increases the capacity of the same amount (amount is a generic term in metrology (number, amount); scalar, vector, number of objects or any other way, the value of a collection or one …) to name platinum in order to catalyze the production of hydrogen. Scientists are now working on obtaining the complete ceramic / catalyst system in a single step. (The all-inclusive system is often interpreted as a world or a universe.) By replacing platinum with fewer metals. expensive.

Reference:

Abhijeet Lale, Maira Debarba Mallmann, Shotaro Tada, Alina Bruma, Saim Özkar, Ravi Kumar, Masaaki Haneda, Ricardo Antonio Francisco Machado, Yuji Iwamoto, Umit B. Demirci and Samuel Bernard. Highly Active, Robust and Reusable Micro / Mesoporous TiN / Si3N4 Nanocomposite Catalysts for Clean Energy: Understanding the Key Role of TiN Nanoclusters and Amorphous Si3N4 Matrix (Matrix (in France), La Matrice (in Quebec) (The Matrix) Science fiction film directed by brothers Andy and Larry Wachowski, released in 1999 ….) about the performance of the catalyst system. Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, 2020, 272, 118975.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apcatb.2020.118975

Contacts:

– Samuel Bernard – Researcher (A researcher (researcher) means a person whose job it is to conduct research. It is difficult to clearly define the researcher’s work because the research areas …), Ceramic Research Institute (IRCER) , CNRS / University of Limoges –

samuel.bernard at unilim.fr

– Stéphanie Younès – communication manager (communication affects both humans (intra-psychological, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (intra- or inter-species communication) or machines (telecommunication, news …) – Institute of Chemistry (chemistry is a natural science which is divided into different disciplines such as physics and biology, with which it shares spaces …) of the CNRS (The National Research Center) Scientist, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) – inc.communication at cnrs.fr.

– Anne-Valérie Ruzette – Research Associate (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who dedicates himself to the study of a field using rigorous and scientific methods.) Communication – CNRS Institute of Chemistry – anne-valerie.ruzette at cnrs.fr.

