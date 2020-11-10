House of Lords rejected Brexit law

London (AP) – The UK House of Lords has once again clearly rejected the controversial Home Market law, with which the government wants to overturn the Brexit deal that is already in force.

The House of Lords voted by a large majority in London on Monday night against the decisive clauses, with 433 votes to 165. The government immediately announced it would continue to do so.

The law could destroy special rules for the British part of Northern Ireland in the Brexit deal, which aim to prevent a hard border with Ireland, the EU state, and further hostilities in this country. The British government speaks of a “safety net”. However, the opposition and the European Commission are of the opinion that this will break the contract. Therefore, proceedings are underway for violation of the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a BBC interview of using his tactics to give the government the power to ‘do whatever it wants to do anyway’.

A first vote on the law in October in the House of Lords was equally clear. Several MPs have argued that the law undermines the peace in Northern Ireland and harms Britain’s international reputation in the world.

Many of Johnson’s critics sit in the House of Lords. The deputies of the lower house had, however, voted for the law by a clear majority. Now there is a kind of political ping-pong game between the lower and upper houses. The government said the law would be amended again after changes in the upper house.

Opposition Leader Keir Starmer urged Johnson to defuse the law after Democrat Joe Biden won in the US election. “We will soon have a president in the Oval Office who is a strong supporter of the Good Friday Agreement,” the Labor Party leader wrote in The Guardian newspaper. In 1998, the Good Friday Agreement ended the bloody conflict in Northern Ireland that had lasted for decades. “Like governments around the world, he will disapprove if our Prime Minister continues to undermine this deal.” Biden has Irish roots.

At the end of the year, the transitional phase of Brexit comes to an end, during which everything has remained largely unchanged. London and Brussels are still grappling with a trade pact. Without a contract, there will be tariffs and other trade barriers from next year. With the Corona crisis, however, the economic burdens are already enormous.

The time for negotiations is extremely short, because a treaty must also be ratified. Johnson had recently indicated that a decision could be made around next weekend – but at the same time stressed that his country was also very well prepared for a no-deal Brexit.