Samsung releases One UI 3.0 beta update for Galaxy S20 with bug fixes

In early October, Samsung launched the first public beta of One UI 3.0 for Galaxy S20 cell phone owners in the United States. Over the next few days, the South Korean accelerated its update schedule for the operating system testing period, and users in multiple countries were able to download the update as well.

Today, the Asian company has just released a new beta version of its custom interface for the Galaxy S20. This update carries the version number G98xxKSU1ZTK7 and has started to be released for Samsung flagship users in several countries around the world.

Your beta version number, however, depends on the region the user is in. For German users, for example, this is already the fifth test version of the software. For South Koreans, it is the fourth. Meanwhile, for the British, this is only the third time that Samsung has released the beta of its user interface.

The company said that in this version all the errors reported by beta testers have been fixed, so it will be possible to find many improvements in the software. In addition, the native Samsung Internet browser and One UI Home have also been updated in the latest beta of One UI 3.0.

The South Korean giant reported, as said, that all errors found by its beta user community have been fixed. In its update changelog, the company reports what they were:

The other party cannot be heard by the recipient during voice and video calls. When you scroll down on the notification bar, the background is not “blurry”. When you run “Capture> Edit” right after connecting DeX, the top and bottom areas are cut off. When you try to unlock the device using biometrics, it fails, the lock screen is locked and the lock button does not work after that. Error when opening the “Personalize my files” menu. When you try to use YouTube Music, Safe Mode is enabled, the device is slow and reboots. Samsung Internet has been updated. One UI Home has been updated. Other minor errors have been fixed.