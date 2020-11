Extruded Acrylic Market Is Expected To Grow With A Moderate CAGR In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Emerging Players – 3A Composites GmbH, Plaskolite and Taixing Donchamp

Global Extruded Acrylic Market is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of acrylic sheet as alternative of glass in various applications.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Market Definition: Global Extruded Acrylic Market

Acrylic Sheet is a fibre plastic sheet composed of two and more derivatives of acrylic acid. It possesses the ability of versatility. It can be coloured or tinted which enhances the finishing, scratch resistance and solar reflectivity.

Market Drivers:

Growing Industrialization and urbanization are boosting the demand of extruded acrylic sheet

The features such as high strength, light weight, clarity, resistance proof, anti-fogging and glare reduction are the key factors that accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

It is very difficult to recycle as it is non-biodegradable products and therefore more expensive to recycle

Extruded Acrylic Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Extruded Acrylic Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Extruded Acrylic manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Altuglas (Arkema), 3A Composites GmbH, Plaskolite and Taixing Donchamp, Perspex International, A&C Plastics, , Piedmont Plastics, BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, PT Astari Niagara International, ARISTECH SURFACESMARGACIPTA WIRASENTOSA, Plaskolite, PT Astari Niagara Internasional, LEI MEI ACRYLIC (DONGGUAN) CO.,, Preferred Plastics, , Italplastics GmbH, TAP Plastics, Ingemanncomponents.

Key points of the report

