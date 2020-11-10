NiT poll: what’s the best Netflix series of all time?

We shortlisted 30 original productions, but the final choice is up to the readers.

Five years ago Netflix arrived in Portugal and since then it has become the favorite company of many Portuguese. The catalog of the streaming platform is extensive, but the main highlight is the series.

Netflix has specialized in documentary productions, made more and more films, and relied on stand-up comedy or reality shows, but the main focus of the service remains the series. In this vote, we are focusing only on the series produced by Netflix itself. There are productions in different languages, with dramatic, comic, action, fantasy or sci-fi stories. Either way, there are genres to suit everyone. But, after all, which is better?

There is nothing quite like asking our readers. For this, we have chosen 30 very different series that have stood out in recent years. Some have already reached the end, others still have a lot of story to tell. Some did not start on Netflix, but have since been acquired by the company and already have seasons produced by the American company.

Vote for your favorite series to find out which Netflix series is the best ever.