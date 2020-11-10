Neuer on Kimmich: I’ll be back ‘old fashioned’

Leipzig (dpa) – National football goalkeeper Manuel Neuer strongly expects his knee-injured teammate Joshua Kimmich to return ‘to the old fashioned way’.

“Jo’s failure of course hurts us – at FC Bayern and DFB – but we know him and know how motivated, conscientious and ambitious he is,” said the DFB and FC Bayern Munich captain on the Sportbuzzer Internet portal.

Neuer doesn’t want to push the injury – Kimmich suffered a meniscus injury in the game at Borussia Dortmund (3: 2) on Saturday. “Such injuries can always happen. It also existed before Corona and will also exist when fewer games are the order of the day. “

Kimmich posted a photo of himself against a mountain backdrop on social media, wearing shorts and compression stockings. The 25-year-old kept his thumbs up and wrote about the photo: “Uffi is going!”

Neuer, 34, doesn’t want to complain that domestic actors are currently in constant use due to the corona pandemic. “Unlike a lot of others, we are allowed to play and we are very happy about that, just watch amateur footballers or take a look at other sports. We are very grateful for our situation, ”said Neuer. There has never been a season like this and I hope it never happens again, said the keeper. This is why communication between them is all the more important.