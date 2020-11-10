Essential Fatty Acids Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2018-2025

Essential fatty acids are lipids, which are not produced by the human body and hence must be obtained from the diet. They are unsaturated fatty acids and are a special type of “good fat”. There are two primary types of essential fatty acids, Omega-3 and Omega-6 and are required for energy production, hormone production, and cell membrane synthesis. The dietary sources of these essential fatty acids include vegetable oils, meat, fish, seeds, nuts, and some leafy vegetables. Owing to their nutritional properties, they are widely used in dietary supplement products, infant formulas, functional food & beverage products, and pharmaceuticals.

According to the World Health Organization, there is an increase in the burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes worldwide. In 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 46% of the global burden of disease and is expected to increase to 57% by 2020. Thereby, with the increase in rates of diseases, the use of essential fatty acids to manufacture pharmaceutical products has witnessed multifold growth and , thereby boosting the growth of the essential fatty acids market. Furthermore, the demand for use of natural ingredients in cosmetics by the consumers has risen. Essential fatty acids provide enriched formulations in cosmetic and personal care products such as moisturizing creams, soaps, lipsticks and other therapeutic skin preparations. This ultimately has a positive impact on the market for essential fatty acids. However, increase in the prices of fish oil, which is an important raw material for manufacturing essential fatty acid nutraceuticals hamper the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the development through scientific R&D for the essential fatty acid omega 3 has yielded newer opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The market is segmented based on type, source, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into omega 3 and omega 6. Based on source, it is categorized into vegetable oils, meat, fish, seeds, nuts, leafy vegetables, and others. Based on application, it is classified into nutraceuticals, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care industry. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players include Arjuna Natural LLC, KD Pharma Group, SEPPIC, Kemin Industries, Inc., Arbee Agencies, The Dow Chemical Company, Arctic Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM NV, Croda International Plc, and Aker BioMarine AS.

