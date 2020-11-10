Composites Market Will Reach An Estimated Valuation Of USD 165.44 Billion By 2027 | Major Giants – Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED

This comprehensive Composites Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The large scale Composites Market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

Composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 165.44 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Composites market report analyses the growth due to factor such as surging usage of composites in commercial aircraft.

Global Composites Market Scope and Market Size

Composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fiber type, composites market is segmented into glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, natural fiber composites, others. Others have been further segmented into basalt fiber composites, aramid fiber composites, boron fiber composites, hybrid fiber composites, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber composites and other fiber composites.

Based on resin type, composites market is segmented into thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. Thermoset composites have been further segmented into epoxy resin, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin and others. Thermoplastic composites have been further segmented into polycarbonates (PC), polypropylene (PP), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyetherimide (PEI), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyamide (PA) and others.

Based on manufacturing process, composites market is segmented into lay-up process, filament winding process, injection molding process, pultrusion process, compression molding process, resin transfer molding (RTM) process, others.

Composites market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple end-use industries. The end-use industry segment for composites market includes transportation, aerospace & defence, wind energy, construction & infrastructure, pipe & tank, marine, electrical & electronics, others. Others have been further segmented into industrial, healthcare and sporting goods.

Composites Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Composites Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Composites manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Toray Composite Materials America, , TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Hexion, Weyerhaeuser Company., Jushi Group (HK) Sinosia Composite Materials Co.,, BASF SE, Gurit, DowAksa, Renegade Materials Corporation, KINECO – KAMAN, Henkel Corporation., UPM, among other domestic and global players.

