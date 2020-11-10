Color Concentrates Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 5.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 -2026 | Leading Players- Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation

Global color concentrates market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Color Concentrates. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Color Concentrates Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Color Concentrates Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Color Concentrates manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation, Unicolor Masterbatching and Additives Incorporated, Plastics Color Corporation, AGC , LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., PolyOne, Clariant, Colortech , Accurate Color & Compounding, , Ampacet Corporation, Badger Color Concentrates, F&D PLASTICS, Precision Color Compounds, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, Royce Global, Inteplast Group, PEACOCK COLOR and Penn Color and Masterbatch & Color Concentrates among others.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Segmentation: Global Color Concentrates Market

Global color concentrates market is segmented into three notable segments on the basis of form, carrier and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid

On the basis of carrier, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, PC, polystyrene, EVA, ABS and others In August 2018, to form new entity Breen, Carolina, Chroma and Hudson color companies had a joint venture to form a single entity named as Chroma Color Corporation. The four companies will start functioning as a sole unit with the aim of providing the high-quality products and services to their customers

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, textile, building & construction and others

Product Launches:

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launched a new product in their masterbatch portfolio named as metal detectable masterbatch for plastics. The new product is designed to enhance food safety and it can also minimize food contamination

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launch a blue edge 226. The product will improve the performance of post-consumer resins plastics by increasing the brightness of plastic film

In May 2017, Primex Colour, Compounding & Additives launched a new line of thermoplastic elastomers which is used in a wide variety of injection moulded products. The expansion will help the company to increase its color concentrate product portfolio

