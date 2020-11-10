Fight against coronavirus: EU secures Biontech vaccine

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – The promising corona vaccine from pharmaceutical companies Biontech and Pfizer is expected to be made available to Europeans soon after its approval.

“Negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry are concluded,” circles of the committee confirmed Tuesday to the German press agency in Brussels. “The contract is dry.” The newspaper “Bild” covered it first.

Germany would like to receive up to 100 million cans. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced in Berlin that the federal government has entered negotiations in the EU. Two doses of vaccine per person should be needed for vaccination.

After signing a contract in the EU, the 27 countries have simultaneous access to the first deliveries. They should be distributed according to the size of the population. Germany has a share of around 19 percent.

The companies announced Monday that their vaccine offered more than 90% protection against Covid-19. Initial approval in the United States is to be requested no earlier than next week.

European CSU politician Manfred Weber previously said on Phoenix TV: “The contracts will be signed in the next few hours and then will be legally anchored in Commission decisions tomorrow.”

The European Commission has been negotiating with Biontech and Pfizer for months. After preliminary talks, the authority had already announced in September that it wanted to buy up to 300 million doses of vaccine from the manufacturer. However, a framework agreement had not yet been reached, unlike three other vaccine manufacturers.

Spahn expects a swift approval process. As usual, not all data would be collected first and then submitted to authorities after the end of the approval study. This time it works in direct exchange. The approval in the United States and Europe would be done very quickly. Spahn assured: “The requirements that we set (…) are not lowered or changed in any way.”

As an attractive pharmaceutical market, Germany, like other large EU states, could have made a contract with the companies on its own, Spahn said. But with France, Italy and the Netherlands there was very strong publicity that the Commission should do this for all EU states. Otherwise, the small states would have been left behind. “It can be a little harder sometimes, but at the end of the day when we’re together, we’re stronger together.” As German Minister of Health, he could not explain to the population whether other countries had received a vaccine developed in Germany earlier, Spahn said.

Weber said: “Contracts must be properly concluded in a professional, factual and legal manner.” At the end of the day, there were still discussions that Pfizer should also comply with European liability law. Europe spoke with one voice, which made the American company Pfizer appear stronger.

Spahn has announced a major information campaign on corona vaccination. It will also be necessary to explain again “why we prioritize and who is vaccinated first”. First, the elderly, people with previous illnesses, employees in the health and care sector, police officers, firefighters, teachers and educators should be vaccinated, as recommended by the German Ethics Council, the Leopoldina Science Academy and the Standing Committee on Vaccination. Information should also be provided on the technology and possible risks and side effects.

Spahn was optimistic about the continued development of the pandemic. There is a “very high probability” that there will be a first vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. “It’s light at the end of the tunnel.” Spahn said: “This gives me, and I wish all citizens, the strength for the months that are difficult to know that there is at least a good chance that the next fall and winter could be significantly better. than this. ”The prospect should also encourage people to“ take special care of each other this winter and play by the rules ”.

Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) is counting on large-scale production of the vaccine. “It will be important to produce the vaccine as quickly as possible and in large quantities,” said Karliczek of the German news agency.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach said on Monday on the ARD show “tough but fair” that it is not known today if those who were vaccinated will continue to be infected with the corona virus and could also be contagious to other people. According to Lauterbach, it would take at least a year for all of Germany to be vaccinated to the point of “herd immunity.” It is only then that we can talk about doing without mask and distance. Leif-Erik Sander, head of the research group on infection immunology and vaccine research at Charité in Berlin, said there was not much to say about possible side effects.