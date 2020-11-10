One more thing: watch the Apple event for the announcement of the new MacBook with Silicon

Today, Apple is hosting what is probably its last big event in 2020. After the presentation of the new iPads, Watch and services like Fitness + in September and the announcement of the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini in October, we are arrived in November with the promise of a major revolution for the Mac.

For this Tuesday’s event, called One More Thing, we have a slogan used by Steve Jobs at the end of his events for a bombshell reveal, and with today’s presentation promising a new era for the MacBook. and all personal computers, such an important phrase makes sense.

According to rumors, today we will have the announcement of the new MacBook with Apple Silicon processor, the first chipset designed and developed by Apple itself to power its laptops and, in the future, its iMacs. With the new ARM architecture (same as iPhones and iPads), MacBooks will now be able to run iOS games and apps and feature superior performance, speed and battery life compared to previous models.

Apple must also finally present an official date for the release of macOS Big Sur, the version of the operating system that represents the biggest change of macOS in years. In addition, a new version of the Mac Mini equipped with a Silicon chip is expected, in addition to the AirPods Studio wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and AirTags, an object location accessory.

Watch live in the player below from 3 p.m. (Brasilia time)