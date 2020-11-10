Ryzen 5000 unavailability, according to AMD, it’s the fault of the demand … weird

AMD raises concerns about inventory levels of its Ryzen 5000 processors. According to the manufacturer, this situation is due to excessive demand. The production problems associated with the global health crisis are not mentioned, nor are possible errors in the forecasts or even a premature start date.

Like Nvidia and its GeForce RTX 3000 series, AMD is the victim of an availability problem with its new Ryzen 5000 processors. These chips were introduced a few weeks ago and are typically on the market for a few days. It’s hard to find references like the Ryzen 9 5800X, 5900X, or even 5950X.

Ryzen 5000 according to AMD demand exceeds supply

Given this situation, AMD came out of silence. On Twitter, Frank Azor (Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing) from AMD pointed out:

“There is a big difference between ‘paper-in’ and shipping tons of units, but demand exceeds supply.”

Basically, he is reminding us that there is a difference between a paper introduction and shipping tons of units facing demand that exceeds supply.

Printing started at the beginning of October. At that time we used a presentation of the range and its promises.

Here are the details of these novelties

ModelCores / ThreadsTDP (Watt) BOOST9 / Basis (GHz) Total CacheVentiradPrice (USD) AvailabilityRyzen 9 5950X16C / 32T105WUp up to 4.9 / 3.4 GHz72 MoN / A $ 7995 November 2020Ryzen 9 5900X12C / 24T105WUp up to 54.8 / 3, 7 G 7 5800X8C / 16T105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 GHz 36 MoN / A $ 4495 November 2020 Ryzen 5 5600X6C / 12T65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 GHz 35 MoWraith Stealth $ 2995 November 2020

The worldwide availability of all these little people was officially announced for November 5th, 2020. AMD has also armed itself with the “Ryzen Equipped to Win” bundle to encourage buying.

The global health situation is not good in terms of production. When some countries organize themselves better than others, all global logistics are affected. Demand for these Ryzen 5000s is likely high, but it doesn’t explain everything. None of this is comforting for the availability of future Radeon RX 6000 series.