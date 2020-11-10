Stem Cell Therapy Market: Research Report And Overview On Global Market 2020 – 2025 | Top Players- Anterogen Co. Ltd., Pharmicell Co. Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 15.63 billion by 2025, from USD 7.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Stem cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, product, applications and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy is further sub-segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, surgeries, acute graft-versus-host disease (AGVHD) and other. The autologous stem cell therapy is further sub segmented into wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases and others.

On the basis of technology, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into cell acquisition, cell production, cryopreservation and expansion and sub-culture. The cell acquisition is further sub segmented into bone marrow harvest, umbilical blood cord and apheresis. The cell production is further sub segmented into therapeutic cloning, In-vitro fertilization, cell culture and isolation.

On the basis of product, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells

Based on application, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds, injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases and other applications

Stem cell therapy market has also been segmented based on the end users into therapeutic companies, cell and tissues banks, tools and reagent companies and service companies.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Stem Cell Therapy Market report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Leading Stem Cell Therapy manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Osiris Therapeutics, MEDIPOST Co.,(South Korea), Anterogen Co.,(South Korea), Pharmicell Co.,(South Korea), STEMCELL Technologies, Astellas Pharma, Cellular Engineering Technologies, BioTime, Takara Bio, U.S. Stem Cell BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences Athersys., Cytori Therapeutics Fate Therapeutics, Geron Corporation., Pluristem Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific., Vericel Corporation., ViaCyte, AbbVie, Mesoblast Ltd., Roslin Cells, Regeneus Ltd, ReNeuron Group plc International Stem Cell Corporation, Aastrom Biosciences Advanced Cell Technology, Cryo Cell International, Cytori Therapeutics Geron Corporation, and Invitrogen and others.

