Former Palestinian chief negotiator dies from crown

Tel Aviv (AP) – The Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat has died, the Fatah party said on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old was brought to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem in mid-October with severe breathing problems after a corona illness. Since then, medics have fought for the life of the former negotiator in the peace talks. After his condition worsened, he was placed under general anesthesia and artificially ventilated.

Doctors said treatment was particularly difficult because Erekat’s immune system had been suppressed since a lung transplant three years ago. In addition, there was corona disease and bacterial infection. Erekat was considered a close confidant of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. Hardly any of the Palestinians had any more experience with the Middle East peace talks.

The doctor of political science had been the chief negotiator for negotiations with Israel since the mid-1990s. However, talks have slowed down since 2014. People around him described Erekat as smart and efficient. At the same time, he was seen as a difficult negotiating partner who faithfully applied the guidelines of his political leaders.

The Palestinian politician was born in a suburb of Jerusalem in 1955. He comes from a large and widely branched family that is considered to be part of the Palestinian upper class because of his wealth. At first, he was close to PLO President Yasser Arafat, who died in 2004. After Abbas promoted him to PLO General Secretary in 2015, some saw him as future president.

Erekat did not speak Hebrew but spoke English fluently. In conversations with Western TV stations, he pointedly explained the Palestinian point of view. He studied in San Francisco and Bradford, UK, among others. There he obtained a doctorate in peace and conflict studies.

In Britain, it also became clear to him for the first time that the conflict in the Middle East could not be resolved by force, but only through negotiations, he later said. Upon his return to the Palestinian Territories, Erekat became professor of political science at the University of Nablus. He also worked as a journalist.

Due to plans to annex Israel to the West Bank, Abbas announced in mid-May that all agreements with Israel and the United States would be repealed. Israel has suspended its plans in exchange for establishing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but continues to expand its settlements in the West Bank.

Erekat had advocated a two-state solution and had always strongly criticized the development of Israeli settlements as an obstacle to peace. He rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East, released in January, as the “fraud of the century” and a unilateral pro-Israel move.

He also criticized the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and two Gulf states because the agreements had been reached without a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The fact that Israeli medics recently fought for his life sparked numerous malicious comments on social media. Erekat leaves behind a wife and four children.