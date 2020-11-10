Sity Inc: the mobile application launches the travel category at a fixed price of R $ 6

The mobility application Sity Inc, created in Brazil, announced this week the creation of a new category of travel in the application: SITY X. The idea of ​​the private transport service, with the creation of this modality, is to offer its users the cheaper travel option, with a fixed price of R $ 6.

The service explains that, to take advantage of this advantage, the customer must select a destination within 10 km of the starting point and choose the SITY X category before ordering the race. The company also points out that the new, cheaper racing option is available in all cities where it operates and at all times.

In August of the same year, Sity Inc announced an expansion of its service in Brazil, began serving in all states of the country and now operates in a total of 104 Brazilian cities. CEO and founder of the app, Fernando Angelo, says the company’s intention is to deliver safer and more economical journeys for both its users and partner drivers.

We want to make a difference in this complicated scenario we live in. After the expansion, which allowed our service to reach all Brazilian states, SITY Inc wants to offer more options to help its passengers and drivers. We want access to this convenience and security to be more democratic and to reach everyone.

For partners who pass through Sity, the application offers a rate of 20% which, according to the company, is the lowest on the market, and still offers three months at zero rate for those who open an account with Banco PAN.

Sity Inc entered the market as the first fully Brazilian app in the segment and capitalized on offering a lower fare to attract drivers and the cheaper travel segment should now seek more users for the application.