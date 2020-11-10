Hair and Care Market: Growth And Future Prospects Analyzed 2020 – 2025 | Top Companies- Procter & Gamble, L’oreal Group, Revlon Group, Beiersdorf AG

The Hair and Care Market business report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The major topics such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied in detail in this report. According to this report, new highs will be made in the Hair and Care Market in 2020 – 2025. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited with this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. The Hair and Care Market business report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

The global hair and care market expected to reach USD 112.5 billion by 2025, from USD 81.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The adoption of professional hair care therapies and products

The wide fluctuations in hair styling trends are driving the global professional hair care market.

The youth following the celebrities and leaders trends in the hair and care product

Increasing professional work culture, personal grooming and appearance have become one of the primary concerns of people, as they want to maintain a professional outlook.

Leading Hair and Care manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Sheseido Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Amway, Procter & Gamble, L’oreal Group, Revlon Group, Beiersdorf AG, Naturacosmeticos SA, Conair Corporation, Goody Products, Yves Rocher, and Cadiveu Professional USA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Aveda Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Combe Incorporated, Avon, Olaplex, and Pai Shau, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2106, L’Oreal (France) inaugurated its new Research & Innovation Center to study African hair and skin specificities as well as the beauty routines and expectations of sub- Saharan consumers. It hosted product development, evaluation and advanced research teams and will employ scientists from the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, physiology, cosmetology and biochemistry.

Pierre Fabre Dermo-cosmétique Japon Co., Ltd. (France) has established its first R&D center outside France, Asia Innovation Center PFDC, in Tokyo to develop products targeted at Japanese and Asian markets. “Avène Hydrance Water Gel-in-cream” an all-in-one moisturizing gel in the company’s basic skin-care product line developed by this center has registered a sales volume of 250,000 in a half year and is opening up Asian markets.

Market Segmentation: Global Hair and Care Market

The global hair and care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into colorants, hair spray, shampoos.

On the basis of distribution, the market is classified into direct selling, hypermarkets & retail chains, e-commerce.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Table Of Contents: Hair and Care Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

