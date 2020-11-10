Healthcare Asset Management Market: Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By 2020 – 2025 | Top Players- Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology, Vizbee RFID Solutions

Market research analysis and insights covered in this Healthcare Asset Management Market marketing report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Significant parts of this market study incorporate essential research; benchmarking solutions, secondary research, organization profiles, focused knowledge and revealing, syndicated explore, information accumulation, information preparing and examination, overview structure, and study programming. To understand the market in depth, Healthcare Asset Management Market research report is the perfect solution.

The Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is expected to reach USD 37,642 million by 2025, from USD 7,500 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

The asset management & tracking system are vital components in the effective management and use of medical equipment and supplies. These systems are ideal for critical medical devices and applications. They assist in medical facilities, improves care and better control risk. Custom design services helps to create RFID tags optimized for special needs. The various application of this system are tracking surgical equipment and sponges, ensuring properly sterilization of tools before next use, auto-configuration or dosage on basis of replaceable tools or cartridges, identifying patients, new-born and personnel for audit trails and treatment and inventory of biological probes in cryogenic environments.

Key players such as Sunflower Systems offers various asset management solutions to meet the needs of the healthcare industry by tracking high value medical and scientific equipment and items that range from highly mobile mission critical to items that are used on a daily basis. The Sunflower Enterprise Asset Management Solution is designed to increase physical and financial accountability for assets as an outcome of your everyday processes.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2011, Awarepoint Corporation, which is one the leading provider of real-time location system (RTLS) solutions for hospitals had acquired Patient Care Technology Systems (PCTS The combined organization, of Awarepoint’s and ZigBee based technology platform with PCTS’s best-in-class software platform and clinical applications will provide the industry’s leading all-inclusive enterprise-wide RTLS solution. PCTS currently serves 60 hospitals, while Awarepoint is installed at 93 hospitals and manages 150,627 assets, by far the most assets under management by a single company.

In April 2016, Midmark Corporation had acquired Versus Technology, Inc. The company most-deploys real-time locating systems (RTLS) provider in healthcare, using location technology and rules-based automation tools to make health systems safer and more efficient. The combination of Midmark and Versus will create a unique offering of clinical workflow solutions. These solutions encompass clinical workflow services, RTLS technology, medical equipment, diagnostic devices and design assistance, resulting in improved efficiency within health systems

Leading Healthcare Asset Management manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Aeroscout Industrial, Ekahau Awarepoint Corporation, Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology Vizbee RFID Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Thingmagic, Sonitor Technologies, IBM Corporation, Ekahau Awarepoint Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation as among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Strong concerns for patient safety

Decreasing cost of hardware and software

Technological advancements

Increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry

Technical and operational issues

Privacy and ethical concerns

Initial investment requirements

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

The global healthcare asset management market is segmented based on product, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into FID in hospitals, real-time location systems (RTLS), infrared and ultrasound tags, RFID in the pharmaceutical industry segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of hardware and software.

On the basis of application the market is classified into hospital asset management, pharmaceuticals asset management.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

