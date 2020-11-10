Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market: Exclusive Report on the Latest Scenario of Industry2020 – 2025 | Major Giants – Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences

This influential Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The analysis is fragmented by key players, gauge patterns, most recent market investigation, application utilization and significant land profits. Moreover, Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market research report likewise gives an attentive examination of the present condition of the market which covers a few market elements.

The Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is expected to reach USD 652.06 million by 2025, from USD 197.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.08 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management growing number of surgical procedures.

Technological advancements in oral appliances

Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Growing awareness about sleep apnea

High prices of customized oral appliances

Key Developments in the Market:

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a relatively new advancement that was approved by the FDA in 2014, hypoglossus nerve stimulation (HNS) is an entirely different approach to treating OSA. With HNS, a small device is surgically implanted in the chest, and can be turned on and off by the patient. While you sleep, the device monitors your breathing and stimulates a nerve that keeps the upper airway open.

Leading Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Somnomed, ResMed , Whole You, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, Apnea Sciences, DynaFlex, OravanOSA, Myerson, Koninklijke Philips, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Compumedics, Löwenstein Medical, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, BMC Medical and Braebon Medical among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented based on product, type and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

