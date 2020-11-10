BusinessIndustriesInternational
North America Lab Automation Market: Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share And Key Trends 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc.
North America lab automation market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed due to accuracy levels of laboratory results and surging geriatric population is contributing to the market growth.
Market Definition: North America Lab Automation Market
The healthcare industry is going through various innovations due to the demand for speed, consistency and preciseness which has enabled the adoption of automation. Laboratory automation allows the technicians and scientists to deliver output more effectively. It contains dedicated workstations and softwares which allow performing real time result analysis. The biotechnology & pharmaceuticals companies have also adopted laboratory automation as it has helped to reduce the manual labor involved and has enabled to save time.
Market Drivers
- The surge in the adoption of the miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity is driving the market growth
- The rise in government funding for drug discovery research is propelling the market growth
- The surge in the clinical diagnostics is boosting the market growth
- The surge in the elderly population is fueling the market growth
Market Restraints
- The investment is high which hinders the market growth
- The issues pertaining to portability and comparability is hampering the market growth
North America Lab Automation Market Country Level Analysis:
The countries covered in the North America Lab Automation Market report are U.S.,Canada,Mexico
Leading North America Lab Automation manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:
Hamilton Company, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent Technologies BioTek Instruments Hudson Robotics Aurora Biomed, BD, LabWare, Brooks Automation and Cerner Corporation among others.
Key points of the report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Reasons for purchasing this Report
- Data Bridge Market Research relies on industry-wide databases for both regional and global authentic data, which enables the team to decipher the precise trends and existing scenario in the market.
- The report takes a 360-degree approach to ensure that the niche and emerging aspects are also factored in to ultimately get accurate results.
- Analyst Support: Speak to our research analysts to solve any queries you may have before or after buying the report.
- Customer Satisfaction: Our team of research analysts will accommodate all your research needs and customize the report accordingly.
- Long-standing experience: Our team of analysts will offer elaborate and accurate insights pertaining to the market.
Table Of Contents: North America Lab Automation Market
