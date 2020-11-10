International

Nokia 6300 (2020): renderings show possible new phone design

rej November 10, 2020

As much as we have a few small changes, the Dutch have tried to keep the essence of the 14 year old cell phone. The biggest highlight is the screen, which is a bit larger and should adopt current technology.

Now, when it comes to technical specifications, everything indicates that the Nokia 6300 (2020) will remain simple. Thus, we will have the KaiOS operating system, support for two SIM chips and only a 4G LTE connection.

As of yet, HMD Global has yet to confirm when the Nokia 6300 (2020) will be announced. Even so, we already know that the device will be sold in charcoal, cyan and white.

What did you think of the possible design of the new Nokia 6300 (2020)? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

rej

Related Articles

October 26, 2020
16

Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market Research, Demand, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast till -2027 | Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co, Pfizer, LEO Pharma A/S, GlaxoSmithKline

October 23, 2020
8

Impact of Covid-19 on Drone Service Market 2020-2028 – SenseFly, DroneDeploy, Aerobo, Unmanned Experts, Prioria Robotics, Cyberhawk, etc.

October 16, 2020
1

Tributyl Citrate CAS 77-94-1 Market Comprehensive Growth 2020-2025 with Top key vendor Vertellus, Indo-Nippon, Bluesail Chemical Group, Sigma-Aldrich, etc

Global Emergency Ventilators Market
November 6, 2020
5

Global Emergency Ventilators Market 2020 (COVID – 19 Analysis) Research Report Covers | Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis By Market Research Store

Close