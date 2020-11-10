Nokia 6300 (2020): renderings show possible new phone design

As much as we have a few small changes, the Dutch have tried to keep the essence of the 14 year old cell phone. The biggest highlight is the screen, which is a bit larger and should adopt current technology.

Now, when it comes to technical specifications, everything indicates that the Nokia 6300 (2020) will remain simple. Thus, we will have the KaiOS operating system, support for two SIM chips and only a 4G LTE connection.

As of yet, HMD Global has yet to confirm when the Nokia 6300 (2020) will be announced. Even so, we already know that the device will be sold in charcoal, cyan and white.

What did you think of the possible design of the new Nokia 6300 (2020)? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.