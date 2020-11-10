International

Discord beta starts testing screen sharing on Android

November 10, 2020

The Discord communication app begins to receive an update in the beta version, where it will be possible to perform screen sharing directly through the app in the Android version.

This novelty is not such a new feature to those still researching platform updates, since the XDA Developers website had previously announced the arrival of the resource in a preliminary fashion.

Now those who download beta 48.2 or higher can access this new option, where a new icon has been added and which provides access to this tool in the same menu where the control buttons of a voice call are. , something that was illustrated in the video below.

Before you start sharing, the app informs you of the danger when showing information on the screen, as you need to be careful when accessing it so as not to show confidential data, such as bank account and accounts. passwords, to people who are on the same call.

Even if you haven’t given a prediction to launch the feature yet, Discord beta allows you to test it out, so anyone who wants that early access can download the latest version of the app, which isn’t always present in the Play store .

