Formula 1 plans record schedule for 2021

Berlin (dpa) – After the Corona emergency year, Formula 1 wants to tackle next season with a record-breaking schedule.

In the provisional plan published by the premier class of motorsport for 2021, 23 races are planned – more than ever. After the surprising appearance of the guests at the Nürburgring in this world championship, there will be no stopping in Germany.

The plans were preceded by “in-depth dialogues with all the organizers and their local and national authorities,” he said in view of the generalized pandemic. “We are planning the 2021 events with the fans, so that the experiences are close to normal,” said Formula 1 general manager Chase Carey. Many hosts would like to use their event to show the world that things are happening.

As always, the start will be in Melbourne, Australia. The date is March 21, 2021. This year, the Grand Prix had been canceled shortly before. The end of the season is scheduled for December 5, 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

The first motorsport class is due to celebrate its premiere in Saudi Arabia a week in advance, which has already sparked discussion.

The beginnings in Vietnam are open. According to the BBC, there shouldn’t be a race there, the date – April 25 – is on the plan, but a race is yet to be confirmed.

The provisional race calendar:

Date Country Place 21. March AustraliaMelbourne28. MarchBahrainSakhir11. AprilChinaShanghai25. April * – 9. May ** SpainBarcelona23. MayMonacoMonte Carlo 6. JuneAzerbaijanBaku13. JuneCanadaMontreal27. JuneFranceLe Castellet4. July Austria Spielberg 18. July United Kingdom Silverstone 1. AugustHungaryBudapest29. AugustBelgiumSpa-Francorchamps5. September Netherlands Zandvoort 12. SeptemberItalyMonza26. SeptemberRussiaSochi3. OctoberSingaporeSingapore10. OctoberJapanSuzuka24. OctoberUSAAustin31. OctoberMexicoMexico City14. November Brazil Sao Paulo 28. November Saudi Arabia Jeddah 5. December United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi

* A date has been set, but the price has not yet been set ** Subject to the contract