Private Equity Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Rise in number of startups and businesses across the globe, which are focused to accelerate their revenue and profitability is expected to offer great opportunities for the market growth.

The main drivers in the private equity market include growth in financial challenges faced by start-up companies and financial troubled firms and increase in public firms seeking funding for buyouts to exit businesses. However, geopolitical situations along with foreign exchange rates and interest rates restrict the market growth.

he private equity market is growing subsequently, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to growth in demand for capital funding among large number of startups. Private equity is an alternate class of investment assets, which is usually not listed on the public stock market. The major source of investment capital in private equity comes from high-net worth individuals and institutional investors.

Major players analyzed include The Blackstone Group Inc., Neuberger Berman Group LLC, Apollo Global Management Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., Bain Capital LP, CVC Capital Partners, and Warburg Pincus LLC, Vista Equity Partners, EQT AB.

Surge in private equity activities globally:

The private equity industry is considered as a major source of financing for buyouts among start-up firms, private middle-market firms, financial distress firms, and public firms. It has been the fastest growing corporate finance market in the last 15 years. Assets under management in private equity firms reached $2400 billion in 2015 from $926 billion in 2008. Moreover, recently, private equity firms have turned their focus toward acquisition of other whole public companies for enhanced growth. Their capabilities to offer high returns, owing to several factors such as a strong emphasis on cash flow, margin improvement, and flexible stringent public sector regulations fuels growth of the private equity market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virus, the private equity market is adversely affected as confidence of buyers has lowered.

Several new buyouts are expected to fall globally. Subsequently, new credits to target companies also decline along with decrease in new deal makings.

