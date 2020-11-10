Insurance Fraud Detection Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Growth in demand for security concerns against fraudulent claims by insurance agents and auditors is the key drive that boosts the insurance fraud detection market growth. However, lack of integration capabilities is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, growth in cyber security spending in developing economies and emergence of artificial intelligence in insurance fraud detection are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Surge in use of fraud detection:

Most insurance companies are using automated fraud detecting methods to detect digital frauds. Large insurance providers such as Allstate Insurance Company and MetLife have adopted data analytics software to check fraud during claim processing events. In the U.S. and Canada, insurers have been facing a loss of 5 to 10% annually. As a result, companies are more focused toward adoption of fraud detection solutions.

The insurance fraud detection market is growing subsequently and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fraudulent claims. Insurance fraud involves several illegal activities such as selling policies from non-existent companies, refusing to request premiums, and trying to turn policies to generate additional commissions. In addition, it includes inaccurate claims, fake medical records, postdated laws, disproved death or abduction, assassination and other customer frauds.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global insurance fraud detection market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global insurance fraud detection market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the insurance fraud detection market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed insurance fraud detection market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Major players analyzed include SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, FRISS, BAE Systems, Kount, Inc., Smility, Software AG, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., SAP SE, CaseWare International Inc, IBM,.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

In light of COVID-19, large number of insurance claims are being processed globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a chain of fear-inducing incidents and turned into an opportunity for predatory fraud.

Moreover, fraudulent claims and fake emails are also being reported by several insurance companies.

These rising frauds drive the adoption of fraud detection systems among insurance firms for handling these attacks and maintaining privacy.

