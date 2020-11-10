New WhatsApp scam promised access to Carrefour credit cards

WhatsApp remains one of the main sources of large-scale fake news, so much so that several scams are routinely applied through the messenger. Recently, a new type of chain has become news, as they began to spread that Carrefour distributed cards with money to spend in the hypermarket chain.

The information was shared with the public by the security company ESET, which has already been present in the market for a long time in the fight against cybercriminals, reporting the application which was at international level, since the site used for the fake rescue has been translated from English to Portuguese.

In practice, the victim received a message saying that Carrefour was making available 500 cards with already inserted credit, totaling US $ 19,800 (~ R $ 106,640) during the anniversary month of the multinational market chain.

At first glance, it is already possible to see that the data collection site is not the same where it is possible to shop online, which is already triggering the alert and would require more attention from the share of users.

A clear indication of the scam can be seen by looking at the counter of available cards, as if the site is updated the tally goes up again, showing that there is no official record of this audience in the “promotion”.

despite a clear description of a scam, there are no reports confirming data theft, which could indicate testing practice for future larger ranges, which would affect more people than this preliminary app does. has realised.

“During the analysis, we did not detect any attempts to install any type of malicious code on the devices. On the other hand, we did detect that the campaign is not only targeting countries where Spanish is spoken, but that its scope is wider, because there is a version of the WhatsApp message in other languages ​​”, comments Luis Lubeck, ESET specialist in information security in Latin America.

This new scam joins a very large list of offline links that engage in phishing and other actions that directly affect those who click on those malicious links.

ESET tips to avoid scams

Stay tuned and learn to recognize these types of scam messages before you click or share. It is recommended to take a few seconds to examine the post URL in detail and check if it is legit, do a search on the official website to see if the benefit is mentioned or if there is more information about the promotion; Beware of great offers that arrive through unofficial means. Keep in mind that businesses usually advertise deals and promotions through official channels, either on the website or on social media.Avoid clicking on suspicious links, even if they are from a known contact. Campaigns are often delivered thanks to the users themselves sharing the message with their contacts; Install a security solution on every internet-connected device you use, keep devices up to date, and avoid sharing information, links or files without being sure of their origin.

