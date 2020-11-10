Razer announces Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition with docking station

Razer announces the Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. This high-end gaming mouse comes with a playful dress, while the package includes a docking station. The set targets the high-end with a price of € 179.

With the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Razer is offering fans of the title a special version of its Viper Ultimate gaming mouse. Equipped with wireless hyperspeed technology, it has an optical Focus + sensor and optical switches.

Viper Ultimate, details

The beautiful displays have dimensions of 126.8 x 57.6 mm, a height of 37.8 mm and a weight of 74 grams. The chassis benefits from an improved ambidextrous design. It benefits from a wireless HyperSpeed ​​connection but can also be used with its Speedflex cable. Razer announces an autonomy of 70 hours of uninterrupted play. It is clear that it should be charged once a week to enjoy 10 hours of gaming per day.

The optical sensor Focus + offers a maximum resolution of 20,000 DPI and ensures a speed of 650 fps. It can also withstand 50G acceleration. The device contains a total of 8 programmable keys. About them Razer precisely

“With the 8 programmable buttons, which are fully configurable with Razer Synapse 3, you can access macros as well as secondary functions to carry out more complex commands with ease. “”

We can also find optical switches with a life expectancy of 70 million clicks. The integrated memory is available to store up to five profiles.

The Razer Viper Ultimate with Docking Station – Cyberpunk 2077 Edition costs € 179.99. Pre-orders are available now. The first deliveries are expected on November 23rd.