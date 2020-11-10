The creator of “Russian Doll” develops a new series of “Star Wars” for Disney +

The “Star Wars” universe continues to expand, now streaming.

There is more “Star Wars” on the way to streaming.

After the end of the last film trilogy, it is in streaming that the new “Star Wars” has emerged. And more are to come, including a new series which will be in charge of Leslye Headland, creator of the famous Netflix comedy series “Russian Doll”, nominated for two Emmy Awards.

It was during a conversation with YouTuber Fantastic Frankie that Leslye revealed details about the project that was first discussed in April. A fan of “Star Wars” books from a young age, the screenwriter is developing a new production that will feature a female protagonist, in Indiana Jones fashion, on a journey that takes place “in a timeline that fans still don’t know well. “.

After theaters, Disney has relied on its streaming service as the main platform to expand the rich galactic universe. “The Mandalorian” was the first series starring real actors to be released. The second season is currently on air and the reception from fans and critics has been positive.

Disney + has yet to host any new series, including one focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor returning as Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Master; as well as another focused on Cassian Andor, a character introduced to fans in the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” spin-off.