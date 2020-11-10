Lenovo confirms it should return to launch Lemon-branded phones in China

Lenovo is expected to resell the smartphones under the Lemon brand in China. The information was confirmed in an interview with the general manager of the Chinese manufacturer’s mobile business, Chen Jin.

According to the executive, after expanding its audience by betting on the Legion lineup and announcing other phones with the Lenovo label, it’s time to get back to selling Lemon phones. This essentially ends the confusion that has become the wallet of the Chinese in their home country:

Lenovo took a long time to understand the public. The company even tried to make the Motorola brand popular in China, but it created a lot of confusion among local consumers and Lenovo itself lost the game by stopping selling Lemon line phones.

For Jin, Lenovo has finally found a good market strategy. Thus, the Legion range will be aimed at the public looking for high-end smartphones, while Motorola is aimed at consumers looking for a good middleman / premium.

On the other hand, Lemon is expected to return to the market with a focus on cost benefit. Of course, that doesn’t stop Lenovo from renaming some of Motorola’s more basic smartphones and launching them into Lemon’s Chinese wallet.

As of yet, there is still no date and no information on the next release of Lemon. Either way, it can be said that the season of rumors and leaks involving the Lemon line is on.

What did you think of Lenovo’s strategy? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.