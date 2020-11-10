iPhone 13: LG Prepares to Expand Production and Provide Displays for 2021 Devices

After a lot of back and forth, intensive testing and rumors, LG Display has finally managed to break Samsung’s monopoly when it comes to supplying displays to Apple. Currently, the South Korean offers 6.1-inch screens for the iPhone 12 range.

This caused LG Display to reverse its loss history and enter new markets. An example of this can be seen in rumors about the sale of Mini LED screens for iPads and other devices by the Cupertino giant.

This week, TheElec raised new information indicating that LG Display is working to expand its production line of OLED displays. Apparently this is done to meet Apple’s demand.

As much as everything is still a rumor, LG Display appears to be preparing for the iPhone 13 line of 2021. Therefore, the company wants to expand the production of TFT (Thin-Film Transistor) and LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) films. ) to repair Apple.

This expansion is expected to add approximately 25,000 new substrates per month to the monthly production rate. The companies responsible for assembling the iPhone hope that everything will be ready by mid-May 2021.

If all goes according to plan, Apple is expected to use LTPO TFT panels on the 2021 iPhones.

One of the main advantages of TFT LTPO displays over current OLEDs is the promise of being more energy efficient speaking, saving between 15% and 20% of consumption on smartphones.