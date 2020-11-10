Kioxia announces NVMe PCIe 4.0 XG7 / XG7-P SSDs

Kioxia NVMe PCIe 4.0 XG7 / XG7-P SSD

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Storage 10/11/2020

Kioxia announces its PCIe 4.0 XG7 / XG7-P SSDs. They are aimed at the laptop, desktop and workstation markets.

These solutions are designed to improve performance in demanding PC environments. In this context, the manufacturer announces that the speed for sequential reading will be doubled and for sequential writing it will be multiplied by 1.6 times compared to SSDs of the XG6 series with a PCIe Gen 3.0 interface.

XG7 and XG7-P

The offer is based on multiple capacities of up to 4 TB for the XG7-P. We find M.2 2280 units that are equipped in such a way that they can use the bandwidth of four PCIe 4.0 lanes. Their mechanics are based on a new controller (no information) and the use of the BiCS FLASH 3D memory chip. The set supports the NVMe 1.4 protocol. Note that the number 2280 refers to dimensions with a width of 22mm and a length of 80mm.

The XG7 series is available in 256 GB, 512 GB and 1024 GB. The XG7-P offers an additional 2 and 4 TB. No prices are given in the press release.

