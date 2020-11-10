Climate activist Neubauer wants to keep pressure on parties

During the Corona Crisis, the “Fridays for Future” movement became a little calmer. But he did not disappear. Activist Luisa Neubauer makes it clear: “We will step up the pressure.”

Berlin (dpa) – German climate activist Luisa Neubauer wants to make parties more accountable for climate goals in the coming election year with the Fridays for Future movement.

“The point is that parties are showing that they want to join Paris and can articulate it in their programs as well,” Neubauer said of the upcoming federal election in 2021. This is the demand from the Paris agreement on the climate. “We will do everything possible to increase the pressure accordingly,” she told the German news agency.

“What we must avoid is that another legislative period is challenged as to whether climate protection is necessary, whether climate protection is desired,” Neubauer stressed. It is not a question of party color, but of political will, she said, when asked about the desired electoral result. It might not be acceptable to talk about several candidates for chancellor in 2020, “of whom at least a large part proves on several occasions that they have essentially not understood what it is,” Neubauer said.

In the Paris Agreement, which provides that the temperature rise is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the government drew a line and said: “This is the maximum suffering we can inflict on mankind.” , explained Neubauer. “This is the maximum compromise, and now the question is how to achieve it.”

Neubauer starts its podcast this Tuesday. According to her, “1.5 degrees” concerns the effects and possible solutions of the global climate crisis. The 24-year-old Neubauer is known to many thanks to the protests of the climate movement Fridays for Future.