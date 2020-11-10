Huawei sells Honor to a consortium formed by Chinese companies and the government

Although the US government has initiated a process of easing sanctions against Huawei, the Chinese manufacturer is still facing difficulties. This is mainly seen in the production line of the Mate 40 line.

Therefore, the Chinese giant might end up selling Honor to catch its breath. Recently we saw that Xiaomi, TCL and other companies were eyeing the Huawei subsidiary. Now, Reuters reports that Honor can be negotiated with a consortium.

Sources say the Digital China fund is expected to ally with the Shenzhen government and buy around 100 billion yuan (~ $ 15.2 billion) in Honor shares. This is enough for Huawei to no longer have control of the subsidiary.

For now, Huawei is not confirming the negotiations. Even so, Honor’s sale will include the brand, its research and development labs, supply chain management and other important areas.

In addition, everything indicates that the negotiation can be confirmed next Sunday. If the information is correct, Honor intends to retain most of its administrative team of 7,000 employees and go public within three years.

While the brands aren’t commenting on the issue, the sale of Honor is a good opportunity for Huawei. This is because the company manages to make the money, while Honor gets rid of US sanctions and can sell their smartphones around the world. In some cases, many expect Honor to take Huawei’s place in the global mobile phone market.