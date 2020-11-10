Czech Republic vs Germany under the sign of Corona

Leipzig (dpa) – The anticipation for the international football match against ex-world champions Germany is excellent in the Czech Republic – but it is clouded by the fierce turmoil of the Corona crisis.

From a sporting point of view, the meeting is a milestone in the “Reprezentace” calendar. Association president Martin Malik talks about a “prize for all of Czech football” ahead of the Leipzig game on Wednesday (8.45pm / RTL).

“We don’t offer you to play against Germany every day,” the sporting official said in July. But since then a lot has happened in the neighboring country of Germany. The Czech Republic, with its nearly 10.7 million inhabitants, is battling a violent wave of corona infections. In an EU-wide comparison, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is in the upper range. Relaxation only emerges slowly.

The league had to be completely shut down in early October. He was only able to start again last weekend – without a spectator. Before the game against Germany, the professionals of the domestic league lack practice. This is of course a problem, admits national coach Jaroslav Silhavy. “It is not easy to prepare players for the game with just training, without competitions and without the usual workload,” said the 59-year-old.

Two days before the game in Leipzig, the – unfortunately predictable – news arrived: one of the players in the 26-man squad had tested positive. He left the team hotel and entered quarantine. The team had a real corona roller coaster ride. Last but not least, Silhavy himself tested positive in October – after returning from a 2-1 victory over Israel in the Nations League. Several players had already been affected and half of the squad was temporarily stranded in the training camp in Cyprus.

But what is athletic form? “The team is often too volatile,” said former Bundesliga player Frantisek Straka. “We are losing games that we can or should win. But that has improved recently, ”says Straka, who once laced up his shoes for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He expects an equal duel. “The Czech team can open a match against strong opponents. It’s always a question of motivation – and it should be there against Germany, ”said the 62-year-old, himself a national coach. After the retirement of Tomas Rosicky, Jan Koller, Petr Cech and Pavel Nedved, the Czech Republic hopes for a new “golden generation”.

The squad for the international matches against Germany and Israel (November 15) and Slovakia (November 18) also includes professionals from the Bundesliga: Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, who is the only player from his club to play a international match, and midfielder Vladimir Darida from Hertha BSC.

“I would like to highlight Darida, who always has great ideas for games, or Pavlenka, who is in great shape,” says Straka of the German news agency. It attests to the German team a fluctuating form. “It’s not as dominant as usual, the automatisms don’t work yet. The defense was vulnerable recently – with the exception of Manuel Neuer. “He thinks the Czech Republic shouldn’t be afraid.