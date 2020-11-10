Corona’s situation in Italy reaches its climax

The regions of northern Italy were particularly affected by the corona virus in the spring. Then the situation calmed down. But the virus is back – and this time practically nationwide.

Rome (dpa) – Due to the worsening situation in Corona, Italy wants to impose stricter restrictions in parts of the country. The Liguria region in northwest and Abruzzo in central Italy are to be declared orange zones on Wednesday, as the presidents wrote on Twitter.

According to the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, the popular holiday region of Tuscany should also fall into this category. The Ansa news agency also named Basilicata and Umbria as other candidates.

The country of about 60 million people is divided into three corona zones, with the strictest measures in the red zones. Orange is the middle level and yellow is the lowest level. In orange zones, restaurants and bars must be closed all day. It is also forbidden to move between the different regions and municipalities. Exceptions apply to driving to work or traveling for health reasons.

Experts from the Ministry of Health are in favor of even stricter restrictions. “The epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate in our country,” said expert Giovanni Rezza. This justifies more restrictive interventions, especially for seriously affected regions. From October 19 to November 1, there were an average of just over 500 corona cases per 100,000 people. Between October 15 and October 28, each infected person infected an average of 1.7 other people. Comparison with German figures is difficult due to the different survey periods.

As of Monday, health officials reported nearly 25,300 new corona infections and 356 deaths in 24 hours. The number of new infections is often lower on Mondays due to reduced testing capacity on weekends. As of Saturday, authorities had reported just over 39,800 cases.