Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report- Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast

Blockchain technology, often referred to as distributed ledger technology (or DLT), is a means by which the participants in a distributed network can each maintain a copy of an immutable ledger of transactions, and where transactions can be executed without the need for a single, central, coordinating authority. The ability to effectively execute transactions without the presence of a central authority is regarded by many as the key benefit of blockchain technology. It creates the promise that organizations will be able to conduct business with one another without being subject to third-party control.

In the healthcare, blockchain technology will play a role in a wide range of processes, including sharing healthcare data, tracing supply chains, and optimizing the payment process. Blockchain will establish a means through which healthcare stakeholders, including patients, physicians, insurance companies, pharmaceutical and device manufacturers, distributors, and government, can interact with each other using a transparent, trusted decentralized ledger.

Scope of this Report-

– Blockchain in Healthcare report provides an assessment of the key technological, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes impacting how blockchain technologies are being used in healthcare today, and how this technology is expected to affect the healthcare sector in the future.

Components of the report include –

– Key Industry Players – the big players in the blockchain industry and where they sit in the value chain.

– Trends in the Blockchain – key trends driving the adoption of the blockchain classified into four key categories: blockchain use case trends, technology themes, macroeconomic themes and regulatory themes.

– Industry Analysis and Impact of Blockchain in Healthcare – key blockchain applications in the healthcare industry including case studies demonstrating how healthcare industry is using blockchain technology for improved outcomes.

– Value Chain – blockchain implementation and integration in the healthcare industry, highlighting the market drivers and barriers.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the key blockchain applications impacting the healthcare industry.

– Develop business strategies by understanding how blockchain is being used in the healthcare today and how this technology is expected to affect the healthcare sector in the future.

– Stay up to date on the industrys big players in the blockchain industry and where they sit in the value chain.

– Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Industry Players

3 Industry Trends

3.1 Technology Themes

3.2 Macroeconomic Themes

3.3 Regulatory Themes

3.4 Blockchain Use Cases in Healthcare

4 Value Chain

4.1 Sharing Healthcare Data

4.2 Tracing Supply Chains

4.3 Optimizing Payment Process

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Background

5.2 Distributed Ledger Technology and the Concept of Trust

5.3 Permissioned Distributed Ledger Technology Networks Insert a Degree of Trust into the Equation

5.4 Commercial Blockchains are Several Years Away

5.5 Distributed Ledger Technology Faces Several Fundamental Technical Challenges

5.5.1 Regulators Are More Strict About Privacy

5.5.2 Is Distributed Ledger Technology a Solution Looking for a Problem?

5.6 Market Drivers

5.6.1 Interoperability

5.6.2 Rising Need to Store and Secure Medical Data

5.6.3 Growing Incidence of Medical Data Breaches

5.6.4 Fighting Counterfeit Drugs

5.6.5 Cost Savings

5.6.6 Increased Application of Internet of Things in Healthcare

5.7 Market Barriers

5.7.1 Scalability Restrictions

5.7.2 High Development Cost

5.7.3 Lack of Standardization

5.7.4 Cultural Resistance

5.7.5 Security and Privacy Concerns

5.8 Competitive Analysis

5.9 Deals: Equity Offerings

5.10 Deals: Partnerships

5.11 Blockchain Consortia

5.12 Timeline

5.13 Healthcare Case Studies

5.13.1 Sharing Health Data with Providers Using Patient-Authorized Access

5.13.2 Clinical Trials

5.13.3 Personalized Medicine

5.13.4 Fighting Counterfeit Drugs

5.13.5 Prescription Tracking to Detect Opioid Overdose and Overprescription

5.13.6 Cross-Border Healthcare

5.13.7 Smart Contracts

5.13.8 Data Sharing to Incorporate Telemedicine with Traditional Care

5.13.9 Medical Adherence

5.13.10 Healthcare Insurance Management

5.14 Final Remarks

6 Companies Section

6.1 Tech Companies

6.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

7 Glossary

8 Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology

8.1 Bibliography

8.2 Traditional Thematic Research Does a Poor Job of Picking Winners and Losers

8.3 Introducing GlobalDatas Thematic Engine

8.4 This Is How It Works

8.5 How Our Research Reports Fit into Our Overall Research Methodology

8.6 About GlobalData

8.7 About the Authors

8.7.1 Pharma Analyst

8.7.2 Medical Device Analyst

8.7.3 Medical Device Analyst

8.7.4 Director of Thematic Analysis

8.7.5 Senior Director, Market Research

8.7.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

8.8 Contact Us

8.9 Disclaimer