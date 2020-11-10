UK Christmas Market Report- Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added UK Christmas Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Christmas Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Christmas Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

UK Christmas Market Report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. Retailers across the board struggled in Christmas 2019 due to heavy discounting and continued political uncertainty. Secret Santa and Christmas stocking penetration declined as consumers opt for new Christmas traditions.

Scope of this Report-

– Higher returns following the Christmas period are being driven by young shoppers, presenting logistical and financial challenges for retailers.

– Waitrose is the number one retailer that shoppers switch to for Christmas food shopping, highlighting that although value for money is the biggest driver for retailer selection, high quality products remain important to many shoppers.

– Sustainability is having an impact on toys & games gifting, with consumers opting to buy fewer plastic toys, or actively seeking non-plastic alternative toys.

Table of Contents

The Key Findings

Penetration declines due to consumer hesitancy

Environmental awareness sparks shift in consumer shopping habits

Amazon crowned Christmas winner for 2019

Trend insight – stores

Trend insight – online

Consumer attitudes

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Christmas spending

Christmas statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings – grocers

Retailer ratings – non-food retailers

Christmas stockings

Secret Santa

Christmas returns

Social media

Seasonal food and drink

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Retailer used

Retailer selection

Spending

Buying dynamics

Gifts

Key findings

Store selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Recipient

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Festive items

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Christmas advent calendar

Buying dynamics

Items for the home

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work