Arctic Exploitation Market Report- COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis

November 10, 2020

ReportsnReports added Arctic Exploitation Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Arctic Exploitation Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Arctic Exploitation Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The Arctic region is largely under-explored, owing to its cold, harsh climatic conditions, frozen seas, and lack of investment in infrastructure development. However, this picture is gradually changing.

According to separate estimations from the US and Russian agencies, the Arctic region is likely to hold around 20-25 percent of the worlds untapped hydrocarbons – potentially amounting to a US$35 trillion opportunity. Dwindling oil and gas reserves elsewhere is also raising the case for exploration and production (E&P) companies to venture into this region in search of hydrocarbons.

Scope of this Report-
– Overview of the Arctic region as a theme in the oil and gas industry.
– Detailed analysis of the exploration and production activities in the Arctic region.
– Detailed review of oil and gas operations across key Arctic countries.
– Assessment of competitive positions of key oil and gas companies in the Arctic region.

Reasons to buy this Report-
– Understand the importance of the Arctic region from the perspective of the oil and gas industry.
– Identify the key trends that could potentially influence oil and gas operations in the Arctic region.
– Understand the Arctic exploitation value chain for the oil and gas industry and identify some of the leaders and challengers at each stage of the value chain.
– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies based on their exposure to the Arctic region.

Table of Contents
PLAYERS
TRENDS
Oil and gas sector trends
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Countries with territorial rights over the Arctic hydrocarbons
Russia: Northern Sea Route forms the centerpiece of Russias Arctic strategy
Norway: Encouragement for E&P in the Barents Sea
US: Regulatory complications cloud the future of E&P activity
Canada: Falling E&P activity exacerbated further by a freeze on new offshore permits
Greenland: Largely inactive in oil and gas E&P
The China Factor
Merger and Acquisition Activities
VALUE CHAIN
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
COMPANIES SECTION
Oil and gas companies
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

