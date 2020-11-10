Multi Nutritional Supplement Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2025

Multi-nutritional Supplements Market – Introduction

With the increasing growth of the health & wellness trend and consumers’ awareness about the necessity of adding diverse nutrients in diets, the demand for multi-nutritional supplements as well as dietary supplements has increased significantly in the past few years. Over-the-counter dietary supplements and multi-nutritional supplements are becoming a big business with a mounting number of consumers relying on these nutraceuticals for satisfying their daily dietary needs.

Consumers are becoming aware about the importance of antioxidants, vitamins, and other nutrients, and it is directly influencing the sales of multi-nutritional supplements. In addition, with the increasing global prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, consumers are likely to depend on external nutritional supply to meet their dietary needs. Increasing dependency of consumers on multi-nutritional supplements for weight loss and obesity management will further bolster their demand in the coming years.

Consumers are preferring to consume multi-nutritional supplements instead of resorting to two or more than two dietary supplements to get the essential nutrients. This is expected to support the growth of the multi-nutritional supplements market in the coming years. Leading players in the multi-nutritional supplements are introducing products with health benefiting ingredients such as vitamin D ingredients, vitamin C ingredients, and natural antioxidants. By boosting research & development in the discovery of innovative and more health-benefitting ingredients, stakeholders are aiming to gain a competitive edge in the multi-nutritional supplements market.

Multi-nutritional Supplements Market – Competitive Landscape

Key stakeholders in the multi-nutritional supplements market Amway, Nature’s Bounty, Inc., Rexall Sundown, Inc., Puritan’s Pride, Inc., Osteo Bi-Flex, among the many others. Some of the notable developments in the competitive landscape of the multi-nutritional supplements market include:

In April 2019, Healthycell – a leading innovator of nutritional microgels – announced the launch of the next generation of its multi-nutritional supplements – BIOACTIVE GEL™ supplements, which are manufactured using its patent-pending microgel technology to maximize the absorption of micronutrients in a pill-free delivery system. The company also announced that its new product includes a broad spectrum of essential micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals in a pill-free, efficient, and a great-tasting format.

In March 2019, Persona™ nutrition – a leading personalized vitamin program – announced that its personalized nutrition subscription system will now make available its 11 new multi-nutritional supplements along with its other 80 vitamin supplements. The latest supplements were announced to include an innovative combination of products that can help consumers to cut down on the number of capsules they consume each day, along with new vegan multi-nutritional supplements in the form of softgels, as well as a specialized nutrition program for bariatric patients.

In December 2018, Pillsy – a startup and a smart pill bottle cap manufacturing company – announced that it is launching its subsidiary that can offer multi-nutritional supplement subscription services by pairing the adherence technology. At this stage, the company is offering three different combinations of multi-nutritional supplements viz. an Omega 3 blend, a multivitamin blend, and a probiotic blend, while offering a technology-enabled service to assist consumers in managing their nutritional intake.

Factors Influencing Growth of the Multi-nutritional Supplements Market

Ever-growing Demand for Nutrition Supplements among Elderly Consumers

The consumption of multi-nutritional supplements is expected to remain significantly high across the geriatric population. A 2017 survey including 3,500 American adults aged 60 and older was published in The Journal of Nutrition, and it found that almost three-fourth of the participants consumed a daily multi-nutritional supplement (either individual vitamin or mineral or a multivitamin supplement), more than half of the participants said that they take one or two supplements, and more than one-fourth of the participants take four or more supplements. Taking into consideration this trend, leading players in the multi-nutritional supplements market are expected to focus on introducing older adults health supplements in the coming years, to improve their sales.