Food Hydrocolloids Market Shows Speedy Growth| Major Drivers, Opportunities and Current Market Trends to 2030

Colloid or a colloidal system is defined as a chemical system composed of finely divided particles dispersed in a continuous medium. Hydrocolloids are those colloidal long chained polymeric systems which are composed of fine particles dispersed in water. Depending on the quantity of the medium namely water, these hydrocolloids exist as gels or as sols. These hydrocolloids find a variety of applications especially in food industry owing to their exceptional ability to modify the rheology of the system to which it is added. Besides, these also find application in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. As an ingredient in food and beverages, these may be used as thickening agents, gelling agents, emulsifying agents, stabilizing agents among other applications. Food hydrocolloids may be obtained from natural sources such as plants, animals, microbial sources or may be synthesized artificially. Global Food hydrocolloids market is slated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growing population across the globe coupled with increasing disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, especially in developing regions of the globe, is expected to result in a steady growth in demand for specialty & processed food products. This in turn is expected to translate into steady growth of global food hydrocolloids market. Moreover, increasing demand for healthy food products is likely to in turn translate into growing demand for food hydrocolloids, fuelling the growth of global food hydrocolloids market.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation

Depending on the type of product, that is, the type of food hydrocolloid, the global food hydrocolloid market can be segmented into the following key market segments:

Gelatine

Pectin

Agar

Guar Gum

Carrageenan

Xanthan Gum

Locust Bean Gum

Cellulosics

Alginates

Gum Arabic

Others

Considering the source of these food hydrocolloids, global food hydrocolloids market can be segmented into the following market segments:

Animal Source

Plant Source

Synthetic

Seaweed

Microbial Source

Lastly, on the basis of end use industry of food hydrocolloids, global hydrocolloids market can be segmented in to the following market segments:

Meat & Poultry

Frozen Foods

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy

Others

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions of the globe, global Food Hydrocolloids market is segmented into seven major segments. These key regional market segments are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, Latin America Food Hydrocolloids market. North America food hydrocolloids market is expected to dominate the global food hydrocolloids market. It is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific food hydrocolloids market. Among the regions, Asia Pacific food hydrocolloids market is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Key Players

Some of the identified major participants of the global Food Hydrocolloids market are as follows:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill, Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

CP Kelco

Ashland Inc.

Rousselot S.A.S.

